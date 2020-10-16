Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Upgraded at 140166

140166 upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. 140166 currently has $57.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $35.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.13.

ALK stock opened at $38.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.67 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.09. Alaska Air Group has a 52 week low of $20.02 and a 52 week high of $72.22.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported ($3.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.39) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $421.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.31 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 0.83% and a net margin of 0.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 81.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alaska Air Group will post -8.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, insider Joseph A. Sprague sold 4,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $178,412.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,973.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $97,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,595.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 695 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 876.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 752 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 829 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

