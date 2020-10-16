Albertsons Companies Inc (ACI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on November 10th

Albertsons Companies Inc (NYSE:ACI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd.

Shares of NYSE ACI opened at $14.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.82. Albertsons Companies has a twelve month low of $12.91 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $22.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.62 billion. Albertsons Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACI has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. BofA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Albertsons Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.08.

In other news, CEO Vivek Sankaran acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.74 per share, for a total transaction of $368,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Davis acquired 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.17 per share, for a total transaction of $107,707.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 94,973 shares in the company, valued at $1,440,740.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers.

