Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Shares Gap Up to $6.86

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.86, but opened at $7.32. Aldeyra Therapeutics shares last traded at $7.69, with a volume of 18,294 shares traded.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALDX. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.56.

The stock has a market capitalization of $265.02 million, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 14.52 and a quick ratio of 14.52.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.09. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $3,514,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 332,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 578.4% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 305,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 260,076 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp increased its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 10.7% during the second quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 148,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 14,286 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $574,000. 37.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

