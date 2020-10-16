Alexey Lugovskoy Sells 718 Shares of Morphic Holding (NASDAQ:MORF) Stock

Morphic Holding (NASDAQ:MORF) insider Alexey Lugovskoy sold 718 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $19,407.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,593,960.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Alexey Lugovskoy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Morphic alerts:

On Thursday, October 8th, Alexey Lugovskoy sold 4,755 shares of Morphic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $124,723.65.

On Monday, October 5th, Alexey Lugovskoy sold 1,000 shares of Morphic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $26,500.00.

On Thursday, October 1st, Alexey Lugovskoy sold 1,627 shares of Morphic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.60, for a total value of $44,905.20.

Morphic stock opened at $26.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.55. The company has a market cap of $815.20 million, a P/E ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 0.95. Morphic Holding has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $31.00.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Morphic Holding will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MORF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Morphic in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MORF. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Morphic by 133.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 169,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 96,548 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Morphic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,120,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Morphic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,894,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Morphic by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 44,666 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Morphic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $819,000. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Morphic Company Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. The company's lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avb6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and a4b7 specific integrin inhibitors for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

See Also: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Morphic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morphic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.