ALJ Regional (NASDAQ:ALJJ) Shares Gap Down to $1.00

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.00, but opened at $0.91. ALJ Regional shares last traded at $0.97, with a volume of 101 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $42.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.68.

ALJ Regional (NASDAQ:ALJJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $95.35 million during the quarter. ALJ Regional had a negative net margin of 21.21% and a negative return on equity of 38.50%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ALJ Regional stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 265,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of ALJ Regional as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc provides call center, back-office, staffing, and toll collection services to government and commercial clients in the healthcare, utility, consumer goods, toll, and transportation industries in the United States. It operates through three segments: Faneuil, Carpets, and Phoenix.

