Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allakos from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.67.

Get Allakos alerts:

Allakos stock opened at $81.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.68 and a beta of 1.07. Allakos has a 12 month low of $41.60 and a 12 month high of $139.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.96.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.19). On average, equities analysts expect that Allakos will post -3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Allakos during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allakos in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Allakos in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Allakos by 182.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Allakos in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Allakos Company Profile

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Allakos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allakos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.