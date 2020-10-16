Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.96.

ALNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Roth Capital reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 15th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 148.1% during the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 255,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 152,206 shares during the period. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,420,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 81.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 103.5% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 49,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALNA stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.53. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946,502. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $6.30. The company has a market cap of $56.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.21.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Allena Pharmaceuticals will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

