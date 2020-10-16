Alliance Global Partners Initiates Coverage on InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR)

Investment analysts at Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NSPR traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.32. 9,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,883,299. InspireMD has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.27.

Get InspireMD alerts:

InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.15. InspireMD had a negative net margin of 275.39% and a negative return on equity of 121.25%. The firm had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. Equities analysts forecast that InspireMD will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of coronary and vascular diseases. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention systems for use in carotid artery applications; and MGuard prime embolic protection systems for use in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction, and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for InspireMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InspireMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.