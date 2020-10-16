AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $36.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ALLIANCE CAP MANAGEMENT L.P. provides diversified investment management services, primarily to pension funds, endowments, foreign financial institutions, and to individual investors. “

AB has been the subject of several other research reports. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on AllianceBernstein in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded AllianceBernstein from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 21st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on AllianceBernstein in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised AllianceBernstein from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised AllianceBernstein from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.86.

Shares of AB stock opened at $33.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.53. AllianceBernstein has a 1-year low of $13.24 and a 1-year high of $36.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.15 and a 200 day moving average of $25.68.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.61. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $871.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. AllianceBernstein’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AB. Morgan Stanley increased its position in AllianceBernstein by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,085,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,763,000 after buying an additional 334,010 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in AllianceBernstein during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,845,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 2nd quarter worth $1,219,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 228.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 35,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 24,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 151,779 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 20,166 shares in the last quarter. 18.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

