Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on LNT. Mizuho raised their price target on Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays downgraded Alliant Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 21st.

Shares of LNT traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.34. 6,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,576,031. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.39. Alliant Energy has a fifty-two week low of $37.66 and a fifty-two week high of $60.28.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 18.37%. The business had revenue of $763.10 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alliant Energy will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 65.80%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

