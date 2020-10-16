Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Cuts Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,634 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $9,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Facebook by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,273,433 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $36,620,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,562 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,449,004 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,920,894,000 after buying an additional 1,132,053 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 14.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,583,155 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,604,068,000 after buying an additional 6,394,036 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 11.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,179,742 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,490,495,000 after buying an additional 2,431,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,661,522 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,945,942,000 after buying an additional 412,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Argus increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $303.00 price target (up previously from $265.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.11.

FB opened at $268.55 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $759.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $269.47 and a 200 day moving average of $233.66.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total value of $296,154.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,132.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.65, for a total transaction of $118,278.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,334.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,023 shares of company stock valued at $9,420,337 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

