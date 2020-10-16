Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Purchases 11,273 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 476,224 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,273 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for 1.8% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $18,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems stock opened at $39.70 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $50.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $169.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $328,632.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $120,982.03. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,453,272.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,166 shares of company stock worth $2,528,248. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.45.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Further Reading: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.