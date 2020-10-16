Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Purchases 38,313 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 22.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 211,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,313 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.9% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $20,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,249,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,529,000 after purchasing an additional 9,677 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.2% in the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at $474,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,812,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,404,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,845 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $1,267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $101.32 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10. The stock has a market cap of $310.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.74.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.51.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

