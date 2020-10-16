Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,439 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,083 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $6,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 341,476 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $32,987,000 after acquiring an additional 15,620 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,952,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,240,390,000 after acquiring an additional 565,404 shares during the last quarter. Independent Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $29,676,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,202,584 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $309,370,000 after acquiring an additional 592,703 shares during the last quarter. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $127.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.78. The stock has a market cap of $230.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.09. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $261,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,795,389. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, June 19th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $128.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Cowen cut shares of The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Sunday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.70.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

