Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $1,643.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Alphabet's strengthening cloud unit is aiding substantial revenue growth. Moreover, expanding data centers will continue to bolster its presence in the cloud space. Further, major updates in its search segment are enhancing the search results, which is a major positive. Moreover, Google’s robust mobile search is gaining solid momentum. Additionally, strong focus on innovation of AI techniques and the home automation space should aid business growth in the long term. Further, its deepening focus on wearables category remains a tailwind. However, the company’s growing litigation issues and increasing expenses might hurt profitability. Further, the company faces persistent pressure from advertisers to tighten controls on YouTube video service. Notably, the stock has underperformed the industry it belongs to on a year-to-date basis.”

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,650.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,760.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $1,955.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,420.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,679.91.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,555.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,057.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,726.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,521.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,431.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet will post 44.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

