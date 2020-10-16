Altimmune (NYSEARCA:ALT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altimmune (NYSEARCA:ALT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Altimmune, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutics company. It focused on the development of products to stimulate robust and durable immune responses for the prevention and treatment of disease. The company’s proprietary platform technologies consist of RespirVec and Densigen. Altimmune Inc., formerly known as Pharmathene Inc., is based in Gaithersburg, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ALT. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of ALT opened at $13.13 on Tuesday. Altimmune has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $35.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.49.

Altimmune (NYSEARCA:ALT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.54).

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Altimmune stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NYSEARCA:ALT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focused developing treatments for liver disease, immune modulating therapies, and vaccines. The company develops HepTcell, an immunotherapeutic product candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine to provide for protection after a single intranasal administration; NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate; and AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine to protect against COVID-19 Its preclinical stage products include ALT-801, a novel peptide-based dual GLP-1/Glucagon receptor agonist for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and ALT-702, an investigational tumor immunostimulant for treating cancer.

