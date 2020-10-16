Altimmune’s (ALT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at B. Riley

B. Riley restated their buy rating on shares of Altimmune (NYSEARCA:ALT) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. B. Riley currently has a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altimmune from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.00.

NYSEARCA:ALT opened at $13.13 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.49. Altimmune has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $35.10.

Altimmune (NYSEARCA:ALT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.54).

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Altimmune stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NYSEARCA:ALT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

About Altimmune

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focused developing treatments for liver disease, immune modulating therapies, and vaccines. The company develops HepTcell, an immunotherapeutic product candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine to provide for protection after a single intranasal administration; NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate; and AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine to protect against COVID-19 Its preclinical stage products include ALT-801, a novel peptide-based dual GLP-1/Glucagon receptor agonist for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and ALT-702, an investigational tumor immunostimulant for treating cancer.

