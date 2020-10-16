Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) Receives “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:AMBBY remained flat at $$30.99 during trading hours on Thursday. Ambu A/S has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $35.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.32.

About Ambu A/S

Ambu A/S provides healthcare solutions in the fields of visualization, anesthesia, and patient monitoring and diagnostics in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers anesthesia products, including face masks, resuscitators, and breathing bags; airway management products, such as bronchoscopes, video laryngoscopes, double lumen tubes with integrated camera, endobronchial blockers, laryngeal masks, and resuscitators; and flexible endoscopes comprising bronchoscopes and rhinolaryngoscopes.

