American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.10.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Loop Capital raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, CAO James H. Keefer, Jr. sold 3,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total transaction of $48,029.52. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,285,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,151 shares of company stock valued at $535,697 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 226,267 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,799,000 after buying an additional 62,536 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 37,800 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 322,713 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 6,868 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,638 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 911,427 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $9,935,000 after purchasing an additional 267,549 shares in the last quarter.

AEO opened at $15.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.94. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 1.15. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $16.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.88.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $883.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

