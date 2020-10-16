American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $33.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of American Public have underperformed its industry so far this year. The dismal performance can be primarily attributed to the declining enrolment trend by students using Federal Student Aid. Moreover, increase in employee compensation costs, advertising and marketing expenses, professional fees in APEI and higher instructional materials costs at HCN, are hurting the company. This along with COVID-19 impacts remains a concern. However, the company has been gaining strength from increased demand for online courses and nursing programs. Also, initiatives like affordable tuitions, online programs, strategic efforts aimed at improving student success and strong digital marketing campaigns are likely to benefit the company going forward. Earnings estimates for the company's 2020 earnings have remained unchanged over the past 30 days.”

Several other equities analysts have also commented on APEI. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of American Public Education from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet raised shares of American Public Education from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of American Public Education from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of American Public Education in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.25.

APEI stock opened at $30.88 on Tuesday. American Public Education has a 52 week low of $18.47 and a 52 week high of $41.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.21 and its 200 day moving average is $29.06. The firm has a market cap of $456.93 million, a P/E ratio of 35.09 and a beta of 0.75.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.21. American Public Education had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $82.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Public Education will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Eric C. Andersen sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $51,560.31. Also, insider Wallace E. Jr. Boston sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 389,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,696,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,117 shares of company stock valued at $2,040,416. Corporate insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in American Public Education by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 523,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,522,000 after acquiring an additional 42,380 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American Public Education by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 257,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,944 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American Public Education by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 222,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,575,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in American Public Education by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after acquiring an additional 24,846 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in American Public Education by 582.4% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 133,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 114,031 shares during the period. 93.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 108 degree programs and 109 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

