AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Price Target Raised to $112.00 at Morgan Stanley

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AME. KeyCorp upped their price objective on AMETEK from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AMETEK from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on AMETEK from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $104.54.

Shares of AME stock opened at $109.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. AMETEK has a twelve month low of $54.82 and a twelve month high of $109.07. The company has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.89.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AMETEK will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.18%.

In related news, CEO David A. Zapico sold 44,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.87, for a total transaction of $4,512,923.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 238,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,022,493.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 16,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.05, for a total value of $1,675,456.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,067,550.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,849 shares of company stock valued at $12,488,958 over the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in AMETEK by 52.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,693,000 after purchasing an additional 14,137 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in AMETEK by 425.2% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 87,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,853,000 after purchasing an additional 71,143 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in AMETEK by 25.0% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in AMETEK by 36.1% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in AMETEK by 90.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 163,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,606,000 after acquiring an additional 77,659 shares during the period. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

