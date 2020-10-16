AmonD 1-Day Volume Tops $51,756.00 (AMON)

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 16th. During the last seven days, AmonD has traded up 18% against the US dollar. One AmonD token can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges including CPDAX, Hanbitco, BitMart and OKEx Korea. AmonD has a total market cap of $917,464.98 and approximately $51,756.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008817 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.31 or 0.00266989 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00093651 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00034623 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $161.33 or 0.01421211 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00149813 BTC.

About AmonD

AmonD was first traded on August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,319,784 tokens. The official message board for AmonD is medium.com/amondofficial . The official website for AmonD is www.amond.cc . AmonD’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling AmonD

AmonD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, OKEx Korea, CPDAX and Hanbitco. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AmonD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AmonD using one of the exchanges listed above.

