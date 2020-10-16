Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Receives $22.67 Average PT from Analysts

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.67.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMPH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet lowered Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 5th.

NASDAQ AMPH traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $21.26. The stock had a trading volume of 134 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,311. The firm has a market capitalization of $995.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $12.32 and a 12-month high of $22.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.20.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $85.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.30 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 1.21%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO William J. Peters sold 5,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $112,224.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,652 shares in the company, valued at $1,947,474.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 5,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total transaction of $126,853.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,862.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,490 shares of company stock valued at $381,317 over the last three months. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 183.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 121.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1,008.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 12,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

