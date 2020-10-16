Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.67.

AMPH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities upgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.26. 134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,311. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.69 and its 200 day moving average is $19.20. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $12.32 and a 52 week high of $22.69. The company has a market capitalization of $995.78 million, a P/E ratio of 233.03 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $85.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.30 million. Equities analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO William J. Peters sold 5,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $112,224.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,947,474.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 5,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total value of $126,853.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,862.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,490 shares of company stock valued at $381,317 in the last quarter. 29.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 184,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,145,000 after purchasing an additional 46,580 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 228,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,124,000 after purchasing an additional 8,009 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 117.0% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 52,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 28,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 173,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. 54.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.