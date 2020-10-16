Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AMPH. Northland Securities raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $20.97 on Tuesday. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $12.32 and a 12-month high of $22.69. The company has a market cap of $995.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 233.03 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.20.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $85.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.30 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 5.77%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard K. Prins sold 6,000 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $121,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,122.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 5,512 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $112,224.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,947,474.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,490 shares of company stock valued at $381,317 in the last three months. Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 183.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 121.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1,008.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 12,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 5,624 shares in the last quarter. 54.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

