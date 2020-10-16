Analysts Issue Forecasts for Cowen Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:COWN)

Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Cowen in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 12th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.18. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cowen’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on COWN. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Cowen in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Cowen in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Cowen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cowen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

NASDAQ:COWN opened at $18.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.68. Cowen has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $19.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $520.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.56.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $1.18. Cowen had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The firm had revenue of $369.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.90 million.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Cowen by 291.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cowen by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,916,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Cowen by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cowen by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 3,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Cowen by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

