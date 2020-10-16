Analysts Offer Predictions for Bicycle Therapeutics Limited’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Bicycle Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:BCYC) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, October 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young expects that the company will post earnings of ($2.58) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ FY2021 earnings at ($1.82) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bicycle Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCYC opened at $18.98 on Wednesday. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $21.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.87 million, a P/E ratio of -9.13 and a beta of -0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.49.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.19). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 434.29% and a negative return on equity of 43.74%. The company had revenue of $1.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCYC. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 219,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after buying an additional 84,238 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 32,450.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $179,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,277,000. Institutional investors own 35.54% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

