Analysts Offer Predictions for Falcon Minerals Co.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FLMN)

Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Falcon Minerals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 13th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now forecasts that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.03. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Falcon Minerals’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Get Falcon Minerals alerts:

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 million. Falcon Minerals had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 2.82%.

FLMN has been the topic of several other reports. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.97.

Shares of Falcon Minerals stock opened at $2.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.63 and a 200 day moving average of $2.70. The firm has a market cap of $226.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.48. Falcon Minerals has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $7.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 254,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 15,756 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 16,984 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,995,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,386,000 after acquiring an additional 51,459 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,988,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,134,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 327,945 shares during the last quarter. 33.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Falcon Minerals

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 75,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.