Analysts Set Expectations for Kontoor Brands, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:KTB)

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Kontoor Brands in a research report issued on Monday, October 12th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.55. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Kontoor Brands’ FY2020 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.26 EPS.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $349.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.27 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 734.11%. The company’s revenue was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share.

KTB has been the subject of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Kontoor Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kontoor Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.56.

NYSE KTB opened at $28.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 238.67, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.41 and a 200-day moving average of $19.86. Kontoor Brands has a 1-year low of $12.90 and a 1-year high of $43.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 12.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,856,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,732 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 3.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,984,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,892,000 after acquiring an additional 240,240 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 299.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,345,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,371 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 46.2% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 795,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,174,000 after acquiring an additional 251,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 73.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 744,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,260,000 after acquiring an additional 314,595 shares during the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kontoor Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price stores, outlet stores, and its Websites.

