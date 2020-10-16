Analysts Set Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Target Price at $294.00

Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $294.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $275.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $258.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $358.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th.

In related news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.14, for a total value of $3,207,438.00. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 55.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 103,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,895,000 after acquiring an additional 36,869 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the second quarter worth approximately $2,466,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 27.8% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the second quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 5.0% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCO stock traded up $3.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $293.96. 1,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 900,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $287.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.01. Moody’s has a one year low of $164.19 and a one year high of $305.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.55. Moody’s had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 207.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Moody’s will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

