Analysts Set New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Price Target at $11.46

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.46.

NYCB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. CSFB cut their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 6,724.4% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,272,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,794,000 after buying an additional 2,239,296 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 26.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,393,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,009,000 after buying an additional 1,111,810 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 88,797.6% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,103,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,252,000 after buying an additional 1,101,978 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 16.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,982,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,177,000 after buying an additional 850,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azora Capital LP bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,995,000. 60.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYCB stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,408,673. New York Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.99 and a 52-week high of $13.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.88.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $281.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.23 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 21.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

