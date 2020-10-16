Analysts Set Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Price Target at $157.21

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $157.21.

Several research firms have weighed in on NVAX. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Novavax from $88.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. BidaskClub raised Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Novavax from $101.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price objective on shares of Novavax in a report on Monday, August 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVAX traded down $2.22 on Friday, hitting $109.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,064,465. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.50. Novavax has a 1 year low of $3.54 and a 1 year high of $189.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of -39.71 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $35.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.69) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 944.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Novavax will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Novavax news, Director Michael A. Mcmanus, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $1,168,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,846. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Trizzino sold 42,788 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total value of $6,365,998.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,336 shares in the company, valued at $2,430,470.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 225,136 shares of company stock worth $30,224,412 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Novavax by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Novavax by 315.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Novavax by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine with aluminum phosphate as an adjuvant that is in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

