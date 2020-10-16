Analysts Set Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) Price Target at $42.24

Shares of Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.24.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RDFN shares. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Redfin from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Compass Point lowered shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BofA Securities lowered shares of Redfin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Redfin from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Redfin in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, insider Scott Nagel sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total value of $2,431,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,155,181.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $844,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,790,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,556,779. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 340,630 shares of company stock worth $15,429,864 in the last ninety days. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Redfin in the 2nd quarter worth about $168,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Redfin by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 12,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Redfin in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Redfin in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redfin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. 89.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Redfin stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.71. The company had a trading volume of 37,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578,961. Redfin has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $56.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.95 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.08.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.16. Redfin had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $213.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.78 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Redfin will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

