Analyzing Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) and HL Acquisition (NASDAQ:HCCH)

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) and HL Acquisition (NASDAQ:HCCH) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

29.4% of Clean Energy Fuels shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.5% of HL Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of Clean Energy Fuels shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.7% of HL Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Clean Energy Fuels and HL Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clean Energy Fuels $344.07 million 1.54 $20.42 million $0.10 26.60 HL Acquisition N/A N/A -$200,000.00 N/A N/A

Clean Energy Fuels has higher revenue and earnings than HL Acquisition.

Volatility and Risk

Clean Energy Fuels has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HL Acquisition has a beta of -0.04, suggesting that its share price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Clean Energy Fuels and HL Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clean Energy Fuels 9.33% 6.01% 4.38% HL Acquisition N/A -4.04% -0.36%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Clean Energy Fuels and HL Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clean Energy Fuels 0 1 1 0 2.50 HL Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Clean Energy Fuels presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 87.97%. Given Clean Energy Fuels’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Clean Energy Fuels is more favorable than HL Acquisition.

Summary

Clean Energy Fuels beats HL Acquisition on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations. It also designs, builds, operates, and maintains fueling stations; sells and services natural gas fueling compressors and other equipment used in CNG stations and LNG stations; and provides assessment, design, and modification solutions to offer operators with code-compliant service and maintenance facilities for natural gas vehicle fleets. In addition, the company transports and sells CNG and LNG through virtual natural gas pipelines and interconnects; procures and sells RNG; sells tradable credits, such as RNG and conventional natural gas as a vehicle fuel comprising Renewable Identification Numbers and Low Carbon Fuel Standards credits; enables its customers acquire and finance natural gas vehicles; and obtains federal, state and local credits, grants, and incentives. It serves heavy-duty trucking, refuse, public transit, industrial, and institutional energy users, as well as government fleets and airports. As of December 31, 2018, the company served approximately 1,000 fleet customers operating approximately 47,000 natural gas vehicles; and owned, operated, or supplied approximately 530 natural gas fueling stations in 41 states in the United States and 4 provinces in Canada. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

HL Acquisition Company Profile

HL Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire, engage in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation with, purchase all or substantially all of the assets of, enter into contractual arrangements with, or engage in any other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

