Analyzing Q.E.P. (OTCMKTS:QEPC) & Acme United (OTCMKTS:ACU)

Q.E.P. (OTCMKTS:QEPC) and Acme United (NYSE:ACU) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Q.E.P. has a beta of 0.25, meaning that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acme United has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Q.E.P. and Acme United, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Q.E.P. 0 0 0 0 N/A Acme United 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.4% of Q.E.P. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.6% of Acme United shares are held by institutional investors. 51.1% of Q.E.P. shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 31.3% of Acme United shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Q.E.P. and Acme United’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Q.E.P. $393.90 million 0.19 -$12.14 million N/A N/A Acme United $142.46 million 0.57 $5.51 million N/A N/A

Acme United has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Q.E.P..

Profitability

This table compares Q.E.P. and Acme United’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Q.E.P. -2.69% -9.06% -3.24% Acme United 4.32% 11.55% 5.70%

Summary

Acme United beats Q.E.P. on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Q.E.P. Company Profile

Q.E.P. Co., Inc. manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of hardwood flooring, flooring installation tools, adhesives, and flooring related products for the professional installer and do-it-yourself markets. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Australia/New Zealand. The company also provides industrial tools to the industrial trades. Its product portfolio includes tile saws, blades, and accessories; tile cutters and accessories; hand tools; tile spacers; scrapers; trowels and floats; mixers and paddles; drill bits, hole saws, and jigsaw blades; clean-up, repair, and maintenance products; knee pads and safety tools; installation kits; underlayment products; cement boards and masonry tools; and Brutus products. The company markets its products under the QEP, LASH, ROBERTS, Capitol, Kraus, Brutus, HarrisWood, Fausfloor, Homelux, TileRite, Nupla, HISCO, Ludell, Vitrex, Plasplugs, PRCI, Porta-Nails, Premix-Marbletite, Tomecanic, Apple Creek, BÃ©nÃ¨tiere, and Elastiment brands. It sells its products to home improvement retail centers, specialty distribution outlets, flooring dealers, municipalities, and industrial solution providers. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

Acme United Company Profile

Acme United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, sharpening, and safety products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting good, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. It offers scissors, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools for hardware and industrial, lawn and garden, food processing, sewing, and housewares channels under the Clauss brand. The company also provides fixed blade, folding knives, line of sight cutting tools, and tactical tools under the Camillus brand name; fishing tools and knives, as well as cut and puncture resistant gloves, telescopic landing nets, net containment systems, and fishing gaffs under the Cuda brand name; and sharpening tools for knives, scissors, chisels, skis, skates, and other edges under the DMT brand name. In addition, it offers first aid kits, refills, and safety products under the First Aid Only brand; portable eyewash solutions and over-the-counter medications, including active ingredients aspirin, acetaminophen, and ibuprofen under the PhysiciansCare brand; and bodily fluid and spill clean-up solutions under the Spill Magic brand, as well as through Pac-Kit brand. The company sells its products directly and through its independent manufacturer representatives to wholesale, contract, and retail stationery distributors; office supply super stores; school supply distributors; industrial distributors; wholesale florists; mass market and ecommerce retailers; and hardware chains, as well as sells a selection of products through its websites. The company was formerly known as Acme Shear Company and changed its name to Acme United Corporation in 1971. The company was founded in 1867 and is based in Fairfield, Connecticut.

