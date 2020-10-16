Analyzing Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) and Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Triumph Bancorp has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Merchants Bancorp has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Triumph Bancorp and Merchants Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Triumph Bancorp $342.72 million 3.02 $58.54 million $2.25 18.51 Merchants Bancorp $259.08 million 2.37 $77.33 million $2.37 9.02

Merchants Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Triumph Bancorp. Merchants Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Triumph Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Triumph Bancorp and Merchants Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Triumph Bancorp 11.29% 5.29% 0.62% Merchants Bancorp 34.98% 25.60% 1.54%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Triumph Bancorp and Merchants Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Triumph Bancorp 0 3 2 1 2.67 Merchants Bancorp 0 0 2 1 3.33

Triumph Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $30.75, indicating a potential downside of 26.15%. Merchants Bancorp has a consensus target price of $21.00, indicating a potential downside of 1.78%. Given Merchants Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Merchants Bancorp is more favorable than Triumph Bancorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.5% of Triumph Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.7% of Merchants Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of Triumph Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 43.4% of Merchants Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Merchants Bancorp beats Triumph Bancorp on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes. The company also provides asset-based, and equipment and premium finance loans; real estate loans to finance commercial properties; factoring services to the transportation and non-transportation sectors; agriculture loans; commercial construction, land, and land development loans; mortgage warehouse loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans. In addition, it offers debit cards; electronic banking, trust, and treasury management services; and insurance brokerage services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated through a network of 10 branches in the Quad Cities Metropolitan Area of Iowa and Illinois; 8 branches in central and northwestern Illinois; 7 branches in southern Colorado; 3 branches in New Mexico; 30 branches in Colorado; 2 branches in far western Kansas; and loan production offices in Littleton, Colorado Springs, Durango, and Lee's Summit. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities. The Mortgage Warehousing segment funds agency eligible residential loans, including origination, purchase, and sale in the secondary market, as well as commercial loans to non-depository financial institutions. The Banking segment offers a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, such as various types of deposit products comprising checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, commercial real estate, mortgage, and other consumer loan products; and letters of credit, as well as engages in the retail banking, agricultural lending, single family mortgage lending, small business administration lending, and correspondent lending and servicing businesses. It operates 14 offices. Merchants Bancorp was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

