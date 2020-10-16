Analyzing Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) and Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

Get Merchants Bancorp alerts:

This table compares Merchants Bancorp and Triumph Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merchants Bancorp 34.98% 25.60% 1.54% Triumph Bancorp 11.29% 5.29% 0.62%

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Merchants Bancorp and Triumph Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Merchants Bancorp 0 0 2 1 3.33 Triumph Bancorp 0 3 2 1 2.67

Merchants Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $21.00, indicating a potential downside of 1.78%. Triumph Bancorp has a consensus price target of $30.75, indicating a potential downside of 26.15%. Given Merchants Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Merchants Bancorp is more favorable than Triumph Bancorp.

Volatility & Risk

Merchants Bancorp has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Triumph Bancorp has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Merchants Bancorp and Triumph Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merchants Bancorp $259.08 million 2.37 $77.33 million $2.37 9.02 Triumph Bancorp $342.72 million 3.02 $58.54 million $2.25 18.51

Merchants Bancorp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Triumph Bancorp. Merchants Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Triumph Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.7% of Merchants Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.5% of Triumph Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 43.4% of Merchants Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of Triumph Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Merchants Bancorp beats Triumph Bancorp on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities. The Mortgage Warehousing segment funds agency eligible residential loans, including origination, purchase, and sale in the secondary market, as well as commercial loans to non-depository financial institutions. The Banking segment offers a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, such as various types of deposit products comprising checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, commercial real estate, mortgage, and other consumer loan products; and letters of credit, as well as engages in the retail banking, agricultural lending, single family mortgage lending, small business administration lending, and correspondent lending and servicing businesses. It operates 14 offices. Merchants Bancorp was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes. The company also provides asset-based, and equipment and premium finance loans; real estate loans to finance commercial properties; factoring services to the transportation and non-transportation sectors; agriculture loans; commercial construction, land, and land development loans; mortgage warehouse loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans. In addition, it offers debit cards; electronic banking, trust, and treasury management services; and insurance brokerage services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated through a network of 10 branches in the Quad Cities Metropolitan Area of Iowa and Illinois; 8 branches in central and northwestern Illinois; 7 branches in southern Colorado; 3 branches in New Mexico; 30 branches in Colorado; 2 branches in far western Kansas; and loan production offices in Littleton, Colorado Springs, Durango, and Lee's Summit. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.