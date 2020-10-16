Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the consumer goods maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Sunday, September 6th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anheuser Busch Inbev from a buy rating to a strong sell rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Anheuser Busch Inbev from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Shares of NYSE BUD traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.52. 28,424 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,448,415. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.74 billion, a PE ratio of 88.58 and a beta of 1.36. Anheuser Busch Inbev has a one year low of $32.58 and a one year high of $93.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.75 and its 200 day moving average is $51.29.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 2.55%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Anheuser Busch Inbev will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arden Trust Co increased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 13.9% in the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 7,882 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Bennicas & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev during the 3rd quarter worth $1,067,000. SL Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev during the 3rd quarter worth $256,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 171.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,270 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 7,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser Busch Inbev Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

