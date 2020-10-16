Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ANIK. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anika Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of ANIK opened at $38.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $544.98 million, a P/E ratio of 61.87, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 6.26, a current ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.60. Anika Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $75.71.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $30.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.73 million. Anika Therapeutics had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 8.05%. Sell-side analysts expect that Anika Therapeutics will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in Anika Therapeutics by 83.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Anika Therapeutics by 21.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Anika Therapeutics by 822.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 28,747 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Anika Therapeutics by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Anika Therapeutics by 5.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Anika Therapeutics

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology.

