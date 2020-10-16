Ankr (ANKR) Market Capitalization Achieves $44.15 Million

Ankr (CURRENCY:ANKR) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 16th. In the last seven days, Ankr has traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar. One Ankr token can now be purchased for $0.0076 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges including Sistemkoin, Bitinka, ABCC and Bittrex. Ankr has a market capitalization of $44.15 million and $14.11 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ankr alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00039033 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006155 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $545.20 or 0.04802758 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00031337 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00046001 BTC.

Ankr Token Profile

Ankr (CRYPTO:ANKR) is a token. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,829,566,044 tokens. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com . The official message board for Ankr is medium.com/ankr-network

Ankr Token Trading

Ankr can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, Binance DEX, IDEX, Coinone, Bittrex, Bithumb, Bitinka, Bilaxy, CoinExchange, Hotbit, Coinall, Huobi Korea, Bgogo, Upbit, KuCoin, BitMax, Sistemkoin and Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ankr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ankr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.