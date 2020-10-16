Anna Griffin Sells 2,200 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CMO Anna Griffin sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $118,800.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,234. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Anna Griffin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Smartsheet alerts:

On Tuesday, October 6th, Anna Griffin sold 900 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total value of $45,207.00.

Smartsheet stock opened at $55.42 on Friday. Smartsheet Inc has a 52 week low of $30.91 and a 52 week high of $60.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of -58.96 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.49.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.10. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 20.90% and a negative net margin of 34.08%. The company had revenue of $91.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMAR. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the second quarter valued at $98,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Smartsheet by 435.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 39.7% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Smartsheet from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Smartsheet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.69.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Further Reading: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.