Antero Midstream Corp (AM) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 28th

Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 29th will be given a dividend of 0.308 per share by the pipeline company on Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 28th.

Antero Midstream has raised its dividend by 43.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

AM stock opened at $6.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 3.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.21. Antero Midstream has a one year low of $1.69 and a one year high of $8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $219.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.87 million. Antero Midstream had a negative net margin of 78.04% and a positive return on equity of 20.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Antero Midstream will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Paul M. Rady sold 8,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total value of $46,440,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on AM. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Antero Midstream in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (up previously from $4.00) on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.63.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets servicing rich gas production in North America. It owns and operates an integrated system of natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins.

