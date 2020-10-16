Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Coverage Initiated at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Antofagasta from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Investec upgraded shares of Antofagasta from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Citigroup lowered shares of Antofagasta from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

ANFGF remained flat at $$13.25 during trading on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.79 and its 200 day moving average is $12.04. Antofagasta has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $15.00.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

