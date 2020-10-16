AO World (LON:AO) Receives Hold Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of AO World (LON:AO) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AO World from GBX 101 ($1.32) to GBX 120 ($1.57) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th.

AO traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 219 ($2.86). 796,274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,969. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 547.50. AO World has a 52-week low of GBX 46.67 ($0.61) and a 52-week high of GBX 307.50 ($4.02). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 200.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 143.47.

In other AO World news, insider John Roberts bought 882,350 shares of AO World stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 169 ($2.21) per share, for a total transaction of £1,491,171.50 ($1,948,225.11). Also, insider Mark Higgins sold 227,974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 195 ($2.55), for a total transaction of £444,549.30 ($580,806.51).

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom, Germany, and the Netherlands. It also provides logistics and transport services; and ancillary services, such as delivery, connection and disconnection, product protection plan commission, recycling, strategic marketing income, and third-party logistics services, as well as engages in the investment activities.

