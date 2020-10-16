Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Investment Corporation is a closed-end investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The Company’s investment portfolio will be principally in middle-market private companies. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Apollo Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Apollo Investment from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.54.

Shares of AINV opened at $8.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.06. Apollo Investment has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $18.33. The stock has a market cap of $543.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.69.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $56.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.44 million. Apollo Investment had a positive return on equity of 12.38% and a negative net margin of 51.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Apollo Investment will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 18th. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 57.41%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AINV. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Apollo Investment by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Apollo Investment by 6.8% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 374,364 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 23,715 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Apollo Investment by 447.2% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 166,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 135,900 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Apollo Investment by 6.5% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 263,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 16,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Apollo Investment by 7.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 829,957 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after purchasing an additional 56,677 shares in the last quarter. 34.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

