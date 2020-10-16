Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank to Hold

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on APPN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Appian from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Appian from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Appian from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Appian from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Appian from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Shares of APPN traded up $2.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $82.46. 1,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 965,568. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Appian has a 12 month low of $29.07 and a 12 month high of $84.81.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $66.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.24 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a negative return on equity of 21.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Appian will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Prashanth Boccassam sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $156,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,585,842.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 64,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $5,121,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,713,207.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,978,430 over the last three months. 50.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Appian during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Appian during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in Appian by 1,200.0% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Appian during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Appian by 180.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. 40.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

