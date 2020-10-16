Apple Hospitality REIT Inc Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share (NYSE:APLE)

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report issued on Sunday, October 11th. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.27). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 0.99%.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on APLE. Barclays upped their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $14.00 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Compass Point assumed coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.07.

APLE stock opened at $10.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.32 and its 200 day moving average is $9.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -256.00 and a beta of 1.11. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1-year low of $4.48 and a 1-year high of $16.88.

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $48,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,221,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,948,650.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired 8,680 shares of company stock worth $85,283 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 477.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,001,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,029,000 after purchasing an additional 4,962,389 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the second quarter worth about $41,067,000. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the first quarter worth approximately $26,149,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 512.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,364,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 56.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,018,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803,497 shares during the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

