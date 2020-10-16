Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. Its portfolio consists of hotels, guest rooms and resorts. The company operates primarily in the United States. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is headquarted in Richmond, VA. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on APLE. Compass Point started coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $14.00 to $9.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.07.

Shares of APLE opened at $10.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1 year low of $4.48 and a 1 year high of $16.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.32 and a 200-day moving average of $9.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -256.00 and a beta of 1.11.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.27). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $48,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,221,968 shares in the company, valued at $98,948,650.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders acquired 8,680 shares of company stock worth $85,283. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 4.2% in the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 49,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 10.8% in the third quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 715,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,404,000 after buying an additional 69,608 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 9.5% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 38,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the second quarter valued at $464,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 42.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 60,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 18,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

