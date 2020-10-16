Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Raised to Buy at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) from an average rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $130.00 target price on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Apple from $116.25 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Apple from $107.75 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price target on Apple from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Argus upgraded Apple to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $112.50 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $108.61.

AAPL stock opened at $120.71 on Tuesday. Apple has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $137.98. The firm has a market cap of $2,092.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.62 and its 200-day moving average is $94.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. Apple had a return on equity of 70.66% and a net margin of 21.33%. The company had revenue of $59.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.94 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $29,231,591.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total value of $131,760,655.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 765,934 shares of company stock worth $189,446,897 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Heard Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 237.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 696 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 113,515.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,356,072 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 40,320,552 shares in the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

