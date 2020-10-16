Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $65.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Applied Industrial is focused on improving its product line and providing value-added services to its wide customer base. Also, driving operational excellence and saving costs remain its priorities. Moreover, the company has been benefiting from its acquired assets. Its shareholder-friendly policies are likely to work in its favor. In the past three months, the company’s shares have underperformed the industry. For fiscal 2021, it refrained for providing projections due to the pandemic-related uncertainties. Sales in the fiscal first quarter are expected to decline 17-18% year over year. Huge debt levels and weak free cash generation can be detrimental in the quarters ahead. In addition, foreign exchange headwinds might adversely impact its performance. In the past 60 days, the company’s earnings estimates have declined for fiscal 2021.”

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Longbow Research restated a buy rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.83.

Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $61.64 on Tuesday. Applied Industrial Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $30.66 and a fifty-two week high of $70.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 102.74 and a beta of 1.39.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.12. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The firm had revenue of $725.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter A. Dorsman sold 10,208 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total transaction of $616,563.20. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 504.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the second quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 83.2% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

